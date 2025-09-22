Clean energy jobs grew three times faster than overall U.S. workforce, but federal obstruction puts growth at risk

According to the tenth annual Clean Jobs America report run by E2, employment in clean energy grew three times faster than the broader job market in 2024, adding almost 100,000 jobs during the year.

The U.S. clean energy workforce now stands at 3.56 million. In 2024, 7% of all new jobs in the United States were in clean energy, and clean energy represented 82% of all new energy sector jobs.

Despite these strong numbers, the nearly 100,000 jobs added marked a significant slowdown, adding about 50,000 fewer jobs than in 2023. E2 attributed the slowdown to federal policy uncertainty and an overall slowing economy. Find the full jobs report and methodology here.

In 2025, job growth slowdowns and investment cancellations persist. E2 research shows that since January 2025, businesses cancelled more than $22 billion of planned clean energy factories and projects that were expected to create 16,500 jobs. Analysis by Energy Innovation suggests that more than 830,000 jobs could be lost due to policy rollbacks created by the Trump Administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“What these numbers show is that this was one of the hottest and most promising job sectors in the country at the end of 2024,” said Bob Keefe, E2’s executive director. “Now, clean energy job growth is at serious risk – and with it, our overall economy.”

The E2 report said clean energy jobs now represents 42% of all energy jobs in America and 2.3% of the overall national workforce. More people now work in clean energy related occupations than work as nurses, cashiers, waiters and waitresses, or preschool, elementary, and middle school teachers, said the report.

More than 520,000 jobs have now been added by the clean energy and clean vehicle sectors over the last five years, an increase of 17%, which far outpaces the fossil fuel industry’s creation of jobs and triples the broader U.S. job growth rate over the five year span.

“Every year, clean energy jobs become more intertwined and critical to our overall economy,” said Michael Timberlake, director of research and publications for E2. “These jobs are now a vital anchor of America’s energy workforce.”

The clean energy workforce has grown the fastest in Oklahoma, growing by 27.5% since 2020, said the report. Oklahoma was followed by New Mexico (27.1%), Texas (26.5%) and New Jersey (25%).

In terms of overall employment in clean energy California is the head-and-shoulders leader with 552,326 clean energy jobs, followed by Texas (281,509), Florida (183,951) and New York (179,968). Clean energy jobs are notably bipartisan, adding jobs in both Democratic and Republican voting districts, and in both cities and rural areas.