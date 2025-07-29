Clean energy power producer secures $300 million corporate credit facility

Treaty Oak Clean Energy, a Texas-based independent power producer (IPP), announced the successful close of a $300 million senior secured corporate credit facility intended to enhance the company’s renewable energy project pipeline, which includes utility-scale solar, wind and battery energy storage (BESS) assets.

Treaty Oak’s current pipeline includes 17.3 GW of utility-scale solar, wind and BESS projects diversified across the major power markets within the United States. The company reports that, to date, 485 MW of projects have executed offtake or are under exclusivity agreements with an additional 1+ GW actively under negotiation.

In 2025 the company broke ground on the Redfield Solar Project that will add 100 MW of solar energy to the Arkansas grid. The project, constructed by Primoris, employs approximately 200 construction workers and uses Jinko Solar modules, Sungrow inverters and Nextracker trackers. It is expected to be completed in Q3 2026. The company plans to break ground on an additional 385 MW of solar projects located in Louisiana in 2025.

“We are pleased to work alongside the Company to secure a highly accretive credit facility that will enable the Company’s commercialization of the next wave of clean energy development projects across the U.S.,” said Sky Fabian, partner at PEI Global Partners.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Treaty Oak Clean Energy, is a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management, a green asset manager that operates on a stand-alone basis.

The facility was led by ING Capital LLC, Nomura Corporate Funding Americas, LLC, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, serving as Coordinating Lead Arrangers. ING served as the Green Loan Agent, while Nomura served as Administrative Agent for the transaction. PEI Global Partners served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Treaty Oak. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as Borrower’s Counsel, and Norton Rose Fullbright US LLP served as Lenders’ Counsel.