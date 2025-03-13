Redfield Solar Project breaks ground in Arkansas

Treaty Oak Clean Energy broke ground on a project that will soon add 100 MW of solar energy to the Arkansas grid.

The Redfield Solar Project spans 1,033 acres in a remote area of southeastern Grant County and will generate more than $10 million in property tax revenue over its lifespan, Treaty Oak said.

All of the project’s energy generated will go to a single offtaker, which purchased the power through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). Treaty Oak said the offtaker is a major tech company, but has not specified which company.

The project uses Nextracker NX Horizon-XTR terrain-following tracker systems, which use steel sourced from U.S. Steel’s Big River Steel Mill, located in Osceola, Arkansas. The project’s connectors and harnesses are from Premier PV, another Arkansas company located in Crossett.

Expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, the project will create about 200 construction jobs, which are being offered by Primoris, the company handling the project’s construction. Once operational, the project will provide two to three permanent job positions for ongoing operations and maintenance.

The Redfield Solar Project is being financed with a $123 million package, including a construction-to-term loan, a tax credit bridge loan, and a letter of credit facility, backed by CIBC, Crédit Agricole CIB and ING Capital LLC.

Arkansas, which has 2.77 GW of solar installed across the state, is ranked 20th in the United States for solar capacity, according to Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). SEIA projects Arkansas will add another 2.677 GW of solar capacity over the next five years.

Treaty Oak donated $100,000 to support the renovation of the Grant County Library.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Treaty Oak Clean Energy, is a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management, a green asset manager that operates on a stand-alone basis. Treaty Oak develops, builds, and operates clean energy projects in targeted US markets. ​