In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Share

How to cut U.S. residential solar costs in half Residential solar is about to get more expensive as the 30% investment tax credit expires at the end of 2025. OpenSolar, operator of a free solar design and project management platform, highlights cost-savings opportunities for the industry.

U.S. Congress passes anti-clean energy budget bill: An industry reacts Solar and other clean energy industry members react to the passage of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act.”

Solar becomes top source of electricity in California Over the past 12 months, solar power has become California’s largest source of electricity, a trend likely to continue.

What do the changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act mean for residential solar companies? The bill cancelled residential solar tax credits at the end of 2025 and added new timelines and restrictions for tax credits under Sections 45Y and 48E.

How the One Big Beautiful Bill impacts community solar Despite the upcoming loss of federal tax credits, community solar developers and investors can prevail if they prioritize states with strong legislation and financial incentives.

Navigating FEOC restrictions on energy projects Foreign entity of concern (FEOC) rules deny tax credits for projects that exceed using certain thresholds of Chinese products.

Thank you to our sponsor

We Deliver! U.S. Steel Certainty During Uncertain Times.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

How to cut U.S. residential solar costs in half
11 July 2025 Residential solar is about to get more expensive as the 30% investment tax credit expires at the end of 2025. OpenSolar, operator of a free solar desi...