In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

How to cut U.S. residential solar costs in half Residential solar is about to get more expensive as the 30% investment tax credit expires at the end of 2025. OpenSolar, operator of a free solar design and project management platform, highlights cost-savings opportunities for the industry.
Solar becomes top source of electricity in California Over the past 12 months, solar power has become California’s largest source of electricity, a trend likely to continue.
What do the changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act mean for residential solar companies? The bill cancelled residential solar tax credits at the end of 2025 and added new timelines and restrictions for tax credits under Sections 45Y and 48E.
How the One Big Beautiful Bill impacts community solar Despite the upcoming loss of federal tax credits, community solar developers and investors can prevail if they prioritize states with strong legislation and financial incentives.
Navigating FEOC restrictions on energy projects Foreign entity of concern (FEOC) rules deny tax credits for projects that exceed using certain thresholds of Chinese products.
