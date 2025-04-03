Origami Solar expands its portfolio of solar module frames

Origami Solar, a U.S. manufacturer of steel solar module frames, is expanding its product line to serve the needs of domestic module makers.

The new products include:

Lighter weight, 30mm tall frame optimized for utility and commercial customers, available in both glass/glass and glass/foil options.

Flangeless short side frame, available in both a 30mm and 35mm tall profile

Residential-specific frame available in multiple profiles

The new frame options were developed in response to customer feedback and growing market demand, the company said.

According to a report by Boundless Impact, its use of recycled steel gives it a competitive edge when it comes to greenhouse gas scoring. Origami reports that the frames are made of “green” recycled steel, thereby reducing greenhouse gases by up to 93%, representing a reduction of 80 kg per module and 200 metric tons per MW.

The frames are subject to internal testing and finite-element analysis, which is the application of a computational method to predict the frame’s behavior. The company’s processes are also validated by what Origami reports are top-tier third-party test labs.

In addition to adding strength to solar modules, the company notes that other benefits include rapid delivery and the ability for developers using its product to qualify for the domestic content tax credit, as well as avoiding the tariffs on imported aluminum.

Origami Solar is partnering with three domestic steel fabricators who will produce the solar module frames in Arkansas, Ohio and Texas, enabling frames reportedly to get from fabricator to module maker in one to two days.

Recently two U.S. solar manufacturers, Heliene and SiriusPV, announced they will offer solar modules with Origami Solar’s steel frames as well as with existing aluminum frame options. Heliene said Origami’s steel frames provide a cost advantage over domestic aluminum while also eliminating the tariff and supply chain risk of imported aluminum frames.

Founded in 2019 and based in Bend, Oregon, Origami Solar was a pv magazine 2023 award winner for manufacturing. In 2022, the company won a grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy’s American-Made Solar Prize competition.