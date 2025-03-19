Supply deal struck between U.S. steel frame maker and Texas solar module manufacturer

U.S.-made steel solar module frame provider Origami Solar announced it will supply its products to Sirius PV, a solar panel manufacturer.

Sirius PV assembles commercial and utility-scale solar modules in the U.S. and will implement the U.S.-made steel framing. Most solar conventional solar modules today use aluminum framing.

The U.S. steel frame manufacturer has facilities in Texas and Arkansas and said it can deliver one-day delivery times to Sirus PV. Sirius operates a factory in Brookfield, Texas with a 2 GW annual output capacity.

Origami Solar said its frames meet or exceed all required certification targets for module and frame performance under IEC and UL test protocols. The frames have been tested and certified for load strength, corrosion protection, and electrical conductivity.

This February, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to add 25% tariffs to imported steel and aluminum from most global providers. By sourcing domestic steel, Origami Solar and Sirius PV are insulated from tariff risk.

“This collaboration not only strengthens our domestic supply chain but also mitigates risks associated with global disruptions,” said said Ercan Kalafat, chief executive officer, Sirius PV.

The company said according to the latest IRS safe harbor guidance, Origami frames can increase a project’s domestic content by up to 6.1% for rooftop solar projects and 8.5% for ground-mount projects, contributing to the domestic content tax credit bonus.

“At Sirius PV USA, we are committed to increasing the domestic content of our solar modules to enhance quality, reliability, and resilience. Our partnership with Origami enables us to offer modules that exceed 16% in combined domestic content, reinforcing our dedication to U.S. manufacturing,” said Kalafat.

Kalafat said Origami Solar’s new black module frame is expected to be available to residential solar customers in Q3 2025.

In February, North American solar module manufacturer Heliene announced it would offer bifacial solar modules with Origami Solar steel frames.