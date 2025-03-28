In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

The current state of U.S. polysilicon production Despite rising tariffs on imports and a looming U.S. Department of Commerce investigation, American solar-grade polysilicon production is expected to keep pace with the growth of the domestic PV supply chain.

Governor Newsom fast tracks agrivoltaic solar-plus-storage project in California Certifying the Fresno project for streamlining prevents potential project delays.

Texas Senate passes bill to expedite permits for home solar, battery systems The bill aims to curb unnecessary permitting delays and fast-track residential solar panel and energy storage installations.

California solar on canals initiative moves forward The California Solar Canal Initiative project aims to use information gained in a University of California, Merced study and begin to identify communities willing to generate electricity with solar arrays over their canals.

Minnesota legislation aims to sunset community solar program The first state to establish a community solar law is now considering, through Senate bill 2855, to end the program in 2028. Proponents of the program say that rolling it back would eliminate savings and drive energy costs higher.

Is Trump just a bump in the road for U.S. solar? The second Donald Trump administration has put up roadblocks to clean energy investment but renewable energy analysts say superior technology and its economic benefits will ultimately prevail.