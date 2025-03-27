Solar design software Scanifly integrates Pegasus rooftop racking

Solar design and field operations software provider Scanifly announced an integration with Pegasus, a California-based rooftop solar mounting systems provider.

The partnership automatically transfers Scanifly design data and panel placement directly into the Pegasus design tool, eliminating the need to switch platforms or duplicate work. Scanifly and Pegasus’ integration unified solar design, racking, balance of materials workflows on one platform.

“This integration connects two critical parts of the process—accurate roof measurement and proper mounting specification—ensuring what looks right in the design will perform right on the roof,” said Andrew Jones, vice president of sales at Pegasus.

Scanifly provides 3D models created by drone imagery, which it says has inch-level accuracy. The partnership will support accurate and precise fits for Pegasus SkipRail, Rail System and InstaTilt mounting products. The tool also enables contractors to select flashing solutions based on actual roof conditions.

Scanifly said the integration saves an average of one to three hours per project. It also supports accurate inventory for installation day, potentially preventing costly revisions and equipment shortages.

“Accurate racking systems require precise roof measurements, exact panel placement, and actual onsite structural data,” said Jason Steinberg, chief executive officer, Scanifly. “Scanifly’s drone-based photorealistic design outputs are uniquely detailed to provide this data.”

The two companies share several contractor relationships, including with installers SunnyMac, Freedom Solar and Good Faith Energy.