Robotic workers unveiled at Intersolar

AI robots designed to build solar panels “from ground to grid” debuted at Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025 by RoboForce.

RoboForce said the robots can install and secure solar modules for large-scale commercial and utility-scale projects with its 1 mm precision in fine motor movements and manipulations, in tandem with its internally designed and developed AI model.

According to the self-titled “robo-labor provider,” The robots can install modules at three times the efficiency and productivity rate of people, and at a third of the cost.

The technology’s first public unveiling came after the company announced $10 million in early stage funding earlier this year.

RoboForce said its robotic workers can work alongside human workers.

Leo Ma, the founder and CEO of RoboForce, said his company’s AI and automation enables large projects to be completed “faster and cheaper.”

Leo Ma, the founder and CEO of RoboForce, said his company's AI and automation enables large projects to be completed "faster and cheaper."

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025 runs from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 at the San Diego Convention Center.