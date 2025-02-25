Portable generator on display by Nature’s Generator at Intersolar North America

Nature’s Generator is showcasing its Lithium 3600 power station at Intersolar North America (booth 2754). The company notes that this generator is powered by a 3072 watt hour lithium iron phosphate battery, and designed for off-grid use or as a home backup unit.

The generator has output ports to support up to 13 devices including USB type C, type A and type-A fast charging, plus AC and DC along with a 30-A AC port.

By adding a second battery, power can be doubled to 7200 W. Other options include a transfer switch or power inlet box for integration with home circuits during power outages. Solar panels are also available as a charging option. Nature’s Generator reports that the generator can be fully charged in an hour using the dual charging feature, which uses both solar and an AC wall outlet.

Specs:

The Lithium 3600 power station pricing currently starts at $1,699.99.

Also on display at Intersolar North America is the company’s Lithium 1800. A portable generator equipped with a 1440 Wh lithium iron phosphate battery. As with the new Lithium 3600 power station, a second battery can be added to the Lithium 1800 to expand power up to 3600 watts.

The Lithium 1800 pricing currently starts at $649.99.

Intersolar North America 2025 runs from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 at the San Diego Convention Center. See pv magazine USA in booth 1754.