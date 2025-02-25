Canadian startup unveils substring inverter prototypes

From pv magazine Global

Canadian startup Daanaa has unveiled a new substring inverter for PV panels.

Its Zodiac prototype is available for module manufacturers to evaluate by integrating it into the back of the panel. The system consists of two main modules: Virgo and Pandora.

“Virgo is the module that connects to solar cells substring for DC optimization, inversion to high voltage grid AC, rapid shutdown functionality, and substring-level monitoring and diagnostics at a deeper level,” the manufacturer said. “The Pandora module aggregates AC power from the Virgos, delivers a single AC output to the grid, and serves as a communication interface with external gateways and servers.”

Daanaa said Zodiac’s independent substring optimization delivers 15% more energy on average in typical installations and up to 42% more in light-obstructed scenarios. By eliminating external power electronics and reducing cascaded components and connectors, the inverter simplifies installation and lowers costs.

The company’s testing was accepted and published by IEEE’s Conference on Photovoltaic Specialists (PVSC).

“The solar industry has long faced challenges with power losses and system complexity due to external power electronics dependencies,” said Daanaa CEO Udi Daon. “Zodiac addresses these issues by embedding multiple functionalities at the PV module’s substring level. This innovation simplifies system design and installation while enhancing reliability and energy generation, paving the way for more resilient and high-performing solar solutions.”