Remembering Frédéric Dross: A tireless solar champion

From pv magazine Global

The solar industry has lost one of its brightest minds and kindest souls. Frédéric Dross was more than a scientist, more than an innovator — he was a passionate advocate for renewable energy, a devoted family man, and a dear friend to many of us. His impact stretched far beyond his work, touching the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

With a PhD in device physics, Frédéric dedicated his early career to advancing silicon solar cell efficiency at IMEC, the renowned research institute in Belgium. His curiosity and determination to push the boundaries of what was possible were evident from the very start. But science was just one facet of who he was—Frédéric was a visionary, always looking ahead to the next great leap for the solar industry.

In 2014, he and his wife, Liesbeth, made the bold move to Silicon Valley, where they raised their two daughters. But it was the mountains that truly called to them. Their love for the outdoors led them to South Lake Tahoe, where they built a life surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, trails, and the joys of skiing and mountain biking.

Frédéric’s contributions to the U.S. solar industry were immeasurable. He was a driving force in ensuring the quality, reliability, and sustainability of solar panel imports, helping to establish rigorous testing and quality assurance, and supply chain traceability programs that remain industry standards today. His leadership and foresight left a lasting mark — one that will continue to shape the industry for years to come. He also contributed many articles to pv magazine that offered real depth and insight into the industry for readers.

Frédéric always looked forward, envisioning a future where solar energy could reach new heights. His passion for progress was realized through various roles at Qcells, DNV/PVEL, DSM, and STS. His most recent work centered on commercializing perovskite tandem solar technology at Swift Solar. He saw the future before many of us and worked tirelessly to make it a reality.

Tragically, Frédéric’s journey was cut short by a fatal skiing accident on Feb. 17, 2025. His passing is an unimaginable loss—to his family, his friends, and the entire solar community. His brilliance, kindness, and unwavering optimism will be dearly missed.

Mark Hutchins, pv magazine’s magazine director, added: “Frederic made many valuable contributions to solar, and to pv magazine, over the years. Working with him was a pleasure, and he will be sadly missed.”

In this difficult time, a fund has been created to support Liesbeth and their daughters as they navigate this heartbreaking chapter. If you feel moved to honor Frédéric’s legacy and offer support to his family, please consider donating here: https://gofund.me/c2aa8db0.

