Sunrise brief: A 920% tariff on anode materials from China “would throw the economics of U.S. storage out of whack”

Congress can influence TVA to add renewables, trade groups say Transmission planning by the federally owned utility TVA can bring more low-cost solar and wind power to customers, and Congress can guide the utility in that direction, says a report from two renewables trade groups.
Solar-powered, off-grid accessory dwelling unit Mesocore offers a pre-assembled 18- by 24-foot tiny home with solar and battery storage.
Brookfield Renewable Partners developed 7 GW of clean energy in 2024 The company said its growth outlook is strong, “especially in the United States.”
Rural Energy for America grantee reports federal non-payment for 2024 work “Consider us the canary in the coal mine,” says a statement from Zero Emissions Northwest.
Amid uncertainty, Premier Energies halts plans for U.S. solar cell factory Premier Energies of India put its plans on hold to build a manufacturing facility in the United States as it waits for “the regime in the U.S. to settle down and be clear on what they want to do.”
Large-scale solar with 600 MWh of storage now operational in California Located mostly on Bureau of Land Management land, Desert Quartzite is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the consumption needs of more than 163,000 average California homes.
New York Power Authority approves 2.8 GW of solar projects in strategic plan After public feedback, the New York Power Authority’s finalized first strategic plan will add a combined potential capacity of more than 3 GW across the state.
A 920% tariff on anode materials from China “would throw the economics of U.S. storage out of whack” Battery installations in the U.S. are threatened by the imposition of anti-dumping, countervailing duties on active anode materials. The supply chain for Active Anode Materials (AAM) is dominated by Chinese producers, with attempts to establish the full supply chain outside of China years away.
