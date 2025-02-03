Amid uncertainty, Premier Energies halts plans for U.S. solar cell factory

Premier Energies, a solar manufacturing business headquartered in India, announced it will halt plans for opening a 1 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in the United States.
Solar cell manufacturing is a critical and under-supplied leg of the solar supply chain that is more capital intensive than the final stage, module assembly, which the United States has large capacities.
The pause comes as the Trump Administration’s wide-reaching executive order to halt federal spending on climate and energy has caused widespread confusion and uncertainty in the industry. It remains unclear what the administration’s plan is for the disbursement of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits. Since its passage in 2022, an unprecedented amount of investment in U.S. clean energy manufacturing has been announced.
Premier Energies said it still has the plan, but it is now on hold until clarity returns to the market.
“We are waiting for the regime in the U.S. to settle down and be clear on what they want to do. As of now, we have only heard and read that the IRA has been paused,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director, Premier Energies.
The factory plans were announced in July 2024. Module manufacturer Heliene planned to enter a joint venture with Premier Energies to source 1 GW of N-Type cells for its module assembly operations in the United States.
Heliene currently sources solar cells from Premier’s Hyderabad facility for use in module manufacturing at its Mountain Iron, Minn. location.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.