A 920% tariff on anode materials from China “would throw the economics of U.S. storage out of whack”

From ESS News

The threat of significant cost increases in batteries for stationary applications in the U.S. looms large. Increased duties are expected to be imposed after the Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission (ITC) adjudicates an anti-dumping, countervailing duties (AD/CVD) complaint, regarding the Active Anode Materials (AAM) used in the lithium ion battery cell production.

In December 2024, a coalition of US battery materials producers petitioned for duties to be imposed on Chinese AAM imports. The petitioners are seeking duties of up to 920% on AAM, which would significantly increase the cost of lithium-ion batteries in the country.

In its ESS Price Forecasting Report, Clean Energy Associates forecast that containerised batteries will increase in price in 2025, primarily as a result of tariffs and AD/CVD duties.

A preliminary ruling to continue investigations on active anode material from China was issued on Friday.

