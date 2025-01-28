Sunrise brief: Greenbacker secures nearly $1 billion for New York’s largest solar project

Tribal-procured RECs retire at Pinterest Renewable energy credits procured by Tribal-owned Seneca Environmental and retired on behalf of Pinterest will be used to offset home electricity use for work-from-home employees.
Building not your average dream home: All things energy This series describes the process of designing and building a sustainable home, which was all going smoothly until the utility put up a major roadblock by “red zoning” the area.
Colorado electric coop to receive clean energy from agrivoltaic project Silicon Ranch will build, own and operate the 150 MW Byers Solar Farm, with United Power signing a power purchase agreement for all the energy produced.
Strategies for charging EVs with solar, boosting demand for solar power More solar power would be used to charge electric vehicles if inexpensive level-1 chargers were deployed at workplaces, and rate design favored daytime charging, a study says.
U.S. solar installations to drop 30% in 2025, said EIA After a record 37 GW of new solar added in 2024, the Energy Information Administration expects 26 GW in 2025 – and even less in 2026.
New York’s NineDot secures funds for 400 MWh of urban batteries The New York City-based developer of urban, “community-scale” battery energy storage systems has landed a $65 million finance package from lenders led by First Citizens Bank.
Greenbacker secures nearly $1 billion for New York’s largest solar project The funds will support a 674 MW solar project developed by Hecate Energy.
