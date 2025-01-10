Sunrise brief: Hemlock Semiconductor receives $325 million U.S. government funding for polysilicon production

Jackery debuts Solar Roof Tile at CES 2025 In a first for the U.S. market, curved rooftop solar tiles are available in obsidian or terra-cotta red from Jackery.

U.S.-made modules to go to community solar through new partnership The modules will be made in Silfab Solar’s upcoming facility in South Carolina.

Hemlock Semiconductor receives $325 million U.S. government funding for polysilicon production The Michigan-based manufacturer supplies solar-grade polysilicon used in the manufacturing of mono-crystalline ingots and wafers used in solar cells.

Perovskite solar beach umbrella and electric cooler Anker introduced an off-grid solar perovskite umbrella and a cooler with battery energy storage at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Majority woman-owned developer begins construction on solar, battery facility in Nevada The 185 MW solar and 400 MWh battery energy storage Nevada facility is expected to be in operation later this year.