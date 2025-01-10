Sunrise brief: Hemlock Semiconductor receives $325 million U.S. government funding for polysilicon production

Jackery debuts Solar Roof Tile at CES 2025 In a first for the U.S. market, curved rooftop solar tiles are available in obsidian or terra-cotta red from Jackery.
U.S.-made modules to go to community solar through new partnership The modules will be made in Silfab Solar’s upcoming facility in South Carolina.
Hemlock Semiconductor receives $325 million U.S. government funding for polysilicon production The Michigan-based manufacturer supplies solar-grade polysilicon used in the manufacturing of mono-crystalline ingots and wafers used in solar cells.
Perovskite solar beach umbrella and electric cooler Anker introduced an off-grid solar perovskite umbrella and a cooler with battery energy storage at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Majority woman-owned developer begins construction on solar, battery facility in Nevada The 185 MW solar and 400 MWh battery energy storage Nevada facility is expected to be in operation later this year.
Key Capture Energy completes ITC tax credit transfer for 200 MW BESS in Texas Two battery energy storage facilities achieved commercial operation in Texas, along with the transfer of investment tax credits.
U.S.-made perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules could be produced at around $0.35/W Techno-economic analysis conducted by NREL researchers has shown how perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules could currently hardly compete in cost with incumbent PV panels. Production costs for U.S.-made tandem products were found to range between $0.29/W and $0.42/W, with module efficiencies ranging from 25% to 30%.
