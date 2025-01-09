U.S.-made modules to go to community solar through new partnership

Silfab Solar has agreed to supply 350 MW of commercial PV modules with a high concentration of U.S. domestic content to Pivot Energy, a renewable energy provider and power producer, beginning in Q2 of this year. The supply agreement between the solar manufacturer and Pivot will span two years.
“The fastest way to meet this country’s urgent demand for more sustainable energy is with solar made by Americans using American components,” Paulo Maccario, Silfab’s president and CEO, said.
The modules, which Pivot will use to develop community solar projects throughout the U.S., will be manufactured in Silfab’s upcoming production facility in South Carolina. The company said the facility will initially produce at least 1 GW of solar cells and 1.3 GW of modules. Silfab closed on $100 million in new financing to scale the facility last November.
Production is scheduled to begin in Q1 of this year and is expected to employ 800 people.
Pivot will acquire Silfab’s 580 XM+ commercial modules, which were unveiled at the RE+ expo last September.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.