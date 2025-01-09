U.S.-made modules to go to community solar through new partnership

Example of the solar cell assembly to be in production at Silfab Solar's upcoming facility in South Carolina.

Silfab Solar has agreed to supply 350 MW of commercial PV modules with a high concentration of U.S. domestic content to Pivot Energy, a renewable energy provider and power producer, beginning in Q2 of this year. The supply agreement between the solar manufacturer and Pivot will span two years.

“The fastest way to meet this country’s urgent demand for more sustainable energy is with solar made by Americans using American components,” Paulo Maccario, Silfab’s president and CEO, said.

The modules, which Pivot will use to develop community solar projects throughout the U.S., will be manufactured in Silfab’s upcoming production facility in South Carolina. The company said the facility will initially produce at least 1 GW of solar cells and 1.3 GW of modules. Silfab closed on $100 million in new financing to scale the facility last November.

Production is scheduled to begin in Q1 of this year and is expected to employ 800 people.

Pivot will acquire Silfab’s 580 XM+ commercial modules, which were unveiled at the RE+ expo last September.