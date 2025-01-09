Sunrise brief: Texas storms show industry’s solar hail defenses work

Texas storms show industry’s solar hail defenses work A look at the benefit of hail monitoring and stow as exemplified in three projects in Texas that were exposed to the same system of hailstorms as Fighting Jays Solar, a large project that suffered major hail damage.

Treasury releases final rules for technology-neutral clean electricity credits The final rules for clean electricity production credit and the clean electricity investment credit provide clarity around what clean electricity technologies qualify for the credits.

People on the move: Nevados, SOLV Energy, SETO and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

EDP Renewables announces another 300 MW of solar now operational in Kern County Sandrini I and II Solar Energy Parks are now operational with one power purchase agreement signed by Shell and the other with Redwood Coast Energy Authority for its community choice energy program.

Despite wind and solar’s low costs, PPAs remain vital A new ACORE report says corporate use of power purchase agreements remain integral to getting large solar projects off the ground.

Rice Creek Solar delivers energy to 12 Florida cities The Rice Creek Solar Center is the third solar site in the Florida Municipal Solar Project, one of the largest municipal-backed solar projects in the U.S.