People on the move: Nevados, SOLV Energy, SETO and more

Kurt Johnson, previously with Nextracker and Maxeon, has jumped to Nevados to be its VP of sales and represent the Nevados TRACE All Terrain Tracker.

SOLV Energy announced that Lyn Cowgill has joined the company as senior vice president of procurement to lead the company’s procurement strategy and supply chain operations.

Lyn has over 25 years of operations, supply chain management and procurement experience in renewable energy and advanced technologies, including leadership roles at Nextracker, Sunrun, and Entegris. Cowgill specializes in identifying and implementing corporate procurement strategies that accelerate growth, reduce costs and lead time, and develop robust supply chains.

Fellowship opportunity

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) is seeking qualified candidates for the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) Science and Technology Fellowship.

This is a paid, full-time opportunity to learn about the federal government and its role in advancing renewable energy. Fellows will play an integral role in designing and implementing national research and development strategies and programs to make solar energy more affordable and reliable.

SETO is seeking fellows with expertise in the following areas:

Photovoltaic technologies

Concentrating solar-thermal power technologies

Grid systems integration technologies

Solar siting, permitting, interconnection, and market analysis

Manufacturing and technology transfer

Energy access and environmental justice

Solar project development and financing

Solar installation experience, workforce development, and training

State and local government programs and policy

Communications, graphic design, and stakeholder engagement

Apply for the ORISE fellowship by January 15, download the informational flyer, and email DOE-RPP@orise.orau.gov with any questions.

Learn more about this and other SETO fellowships and check out the video on the fellowship experience.