People on the move: Nevados, SOLV Energy, SETO and more

Kurt Johnson, previously with Nextracker and Maxeon, has jumped to Nevados to be its VP of sales and represent the Nevados TRACE All Terrain Tracker.
SOLV Energy announced that Lyn Cowgill has joined the company as senior vice president of procurement to lead the company’s procurement strategy and supply chain operations.
Lyn has over 25 years of operations, supply chain management and procurement experience in renewable energy and advanced technologies, including leadership roles at Nextracker, Sunrun, and Entegris. Cowgill specializes in identifying and implementing corporate procurement strategies that accelerate growth, reduce costs and lead time, and develop robust supply chains.
Fellowship opportunity
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) is seeking qualified candidates for the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) Science and Technology Fellowship.
This is a paid, full-time opportunity to learn about the federal government and its role in advancing renewable energy. Fellows will play an integral role in designing and implementing national research and development strategies and programs to make solar energy more affordable and reliable.
SETO is seeking fellows with expertise in the following areas:
- Photovoltaic technologies
- Concentrating solar-thermal power technologies
- Grid systems integration technologies
- Solar siting, permitting, interconnection, and market analysis
- Manufacturing and technology transfer
- Energy access and environmental justice
- Solar project development and financing
- Solar installation experience, workforce development, and training
- State and local government programs and policy
- Communications, graphic design, and stakeholder engagement
Apply for the ORISE fellowship by January 15, download the informational flyer, and email DOE-RPP@orise.orau.gov with any questions.
Learn more about this and other SETO fellowships and check out the video on the fellowship experience.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.