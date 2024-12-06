Sunrise brief: Treasury releases final rules for clean energy Investment Tax Credit

EnerVenue to supply nickel-hydrogen batteries to RWE for pilot testing RWE plans to cycle EnerVenue’s nickel-hydrogen energy storage technology at its testing facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. RWE says it wants to boost its own storage capacity to 6 GW by 2030.
RFP alert: Funding opportunity for microgrids in remote areas of U.S. The National Renewable Energy’s Lab’s Community Microgrid Assistance Partnership is focused on microgrid energy systems serving the needs of underserved and Indigenous communities.
Treasury releases final rules for clean energy Investment Tax Credit Rules for the 48E Energy Credit within the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act have been released.
U.S. targets 50 gigawatts of solar in 2024 With projections of greater than 8 GW of distributed solar being installed, and more than 40 GW of utility scale solar, the country is projected to grow its solar fleet greater than 25% from its 2023 deployments.
Ten reasons why small-scale, non-utility solar is important Behind-the-meter solar for homes, businesses, and communities comes with numerous benefits, said a paper from Stanford engineering professor Mark Jacobson.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.