Sunrise brief: Treasury releases final rules for clean energy Investment Tax Credit

EnerVenue to supply nickel-hydrogen batteries to RWE for pilot testing RWE plans to cycle EnerVenue’s nickel-hydrogen energy storage technology at its testing facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. RWE says it wants to boost its own storage capacity to 6 GW by 2030.

RFP alert: Funding opportunity for microgrids in remote areas of U.S. The National Renewable Energy’s Lab’s Community Microgrid Assistance Partnership is focused on microgrid energy systems serving the needs of underserved and Indigenous communities.

Treasury releases final rules for clean energy Investment Tax Credit Rules for the 48E Energy Credit within the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act have been released.

U.S. targets 50 gigawatts of solar in 2024 With projections of greater than 8 GW of distributed solar being installed, and more than 40 GW of utility scale solar, the country is projected to grow its solar fleet greater than 25% from its 2023 deployments.

Ten reasons why small-scale, non-utility solar is important Behind-the-meter solar for homes, businesses, and communities comes with numerous benefits, said a paper from Stanford engineering professor Mark Jacobson.