RFP alert: Funding opportunity for microgrids in remote areas of U.S.

The Department of Energy (DOE) launched the Community Microgrid Assistance Partnership (C-MAP) in October to bring renewable energy to remote, underserved areas of the U.S. C-MAP opened a funding opportunity as a pilot that’s focused on historically disadvantaged and electrically isolated communities in Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Indigenous nations primarily in the Great Plains and the Southwest.

The request for proposals (RFP) for the 2024 Community Microgrid Development Partnership Awards (C-MAP) are comprised of four topic areas shown in chart below.

The maximum award amount from NREL and expected period of performance per topic area is as follows:

NREL intends to award three to five Firm Fixed Price subcontract per topic area under this solicitation.

For this RFP, C-MAP is focused on microgrid energy systems serving the needs of underserved and Indigenous communities that are electrically isolated or are designed to operate independently of the grid for prolonged periods of time.

The DOE definition of a microgrid is ‘‘a group of interconnected loads and distributed energy resources within clearly defined electrical boundaries that acts as a single controllable entity with respect to the grid. It can connect and disconnect from the grid to operate in grid-connected or island mode,” but to be eligible for an award from this solicitation the microgrid (if primally designed to be grid-connected) is expected to operate independently of an external grid for long periods of time.

Diesel-powered microgrids are the most common mode of energy supply to isolated communities, yet importing and transporting fuel presents challenges in remote areas. The C-MAP program aims to bring energy reliability and resilience in these areas up to modern standards through implementation of modern microgrids, which offer energy independence and prevention of power disruptions.

In describing the program goals, DOE Under Secretary for Science and Innovation Geri Richmond said, “Remote communities are well positioned to demonstrate optimized microgrid technologies, including those that generate renewable energy locally. With the right design and innovation, microgrid solutions will help lower energy costs, improve energy resilience, and spur economic opportunities.”

In addition to receiving funding, recipients will get “wraparound services” that will support participants in defining how they intend to meet their goals and sustaining the microgrid operations. NREL says these technical assistance providers are a critical piece of the partnership given their familiarity with the area and cultural literacy.

“Government programs, like the C-MAP, are meant to improve the quality of lives,” said Dan Ton, who manages the Microgrids R&D Program at the DOE Office of Electricity (OE). “We can make a real, impactful difference by working in underserved and Indigenous communities to advance social energy equity that underpins OE’s mission of bringing the benefits of grid modernization to all Americans.”

The request for proposals is posted on sam.gov. The solicitation closes on Dec. 20, 2024.