Sunrise brief: Longi Green Energy sets world record for solar panel efficiency

PV Hardware unveils solar tracker The Spanish company said that its new tracker “is designed for maximum adaptability to any terrain.” It works with all PV modules.

Trinasolar Evergreen unveils BIPV products for industrial, public use Trinasolar Evergreen (Shanghai) PV Tech. Co., Ltd., a building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) unit of Trina Solar, has launched four new products for public, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Trina Solar aims to capture a share of the fast-growing BIPV market.

Longi Green Energy sets world record for solar module efficiency at 25.4% China’s Longi Green Energy has set a new world record for crystalline silicon solar module efficiency with its independently developed hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) 2.0 module, achieving a conversion efficiency of 25.4%, according to a certification report from Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE).

LG Energy Solutions plans U.S. battery manufacturing The South Korean battery maker expects strong demand momentum in the energy storage space (ESS) and plans to release a new high capacity lithium iron phosphate product with an energy density improved by 20%, alongside other products. To advance its local supply capabilities, the company plans to start ESS battery production in the US next year, and is considering converting European electric vehicle (EV) production lines to ESS.

Eos to supply zinc aqueous batteries to Nebraska utility storage project The 3MW/12MWh facility will use Wattmore’s energy management system and feature zinc aqueous batteries made by Eos.

New York homes in on zero-emissions goals with distributed solar and efficient housing State hits a 6 GW milestone and is making $10 million available to builders of new efficient homes.

As more buildings use heat pumps, four technologies can provide support Wider use of electric heat pumps to heat buildings creates a larger market for renewable energy, but also presents challenges, which can be met through building insulation and weatherization, cold climate heat pumps, thermal energy storage systems, and higher-voltage distribution grids, a report says.