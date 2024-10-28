PV Hardware unveils solar tracker

From pv magazine Global

PV Hardware (PVH), a Spanish manufacturer of solar trackers and mounting systems, has unveiled a new solar tracker for utility-scale projects.

Dubbed AxoneDuo Infinity, the new tracker is reportedly able to work with linked or unlinked PV rows with two, three, or four strings per row.

“Our latest solar tracker is designed for maximum adaptability to any terrain. With the lowest number of motors and controllers per string, it offers various combinations to suit any configuration,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Thanks to PVH’s pre-assembly service, some parts arrive pre-assembled from the factory, leading to up to 40% savings in field labor hours.”

The tracker’s rotational range is 60 degrees and it can turn to 75 degrees during hail. It uses an astronomical algorithm with GPS input to calculate the position of the panels, using one central control unit per solar plant. The unit is self-powered by the solar energy produced.

The company added that every PV module can be connected to the tracker using bolts or rivets. They also said the product has a low height and is “strategically designed to withstand adverse weather conditions, providing great durability against harsh weather conditions.”

Furthermore, the AxoneDuo is said to have a slope tolerance of up to 15% on north/south. If the rows are unlinked, there is an unlimited slope tolerance on east/ west, and if they are linked, the tolerance is 15%.

The structure has a warranty of 10 years and the electrical parts of 5 years.