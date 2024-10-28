Trinasolar Evergreen unveils BIPV products for industrial, public use

From pv magazine Global

Trinasolar Evergreen, Trina Solar’s BIPV unit, has launched four new BIPV products aimed at public, industrial, and infrastructure projects. It introduced the new solutions at a recent event, as Trina Solar is actively targeting a share of the rapidly growing BIPV market.

The new line includes solar tiles for public building rooftops, solar industrial walls for factory facades, PV noise barriers for highway soundproofing, and colored PV glass for architectural glass installations. All products incorporate Trina’s tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology, achieving up to 21.9% efficiency in some models.

Trinasolar Evergreen said its solar tiles offer lightweight, color-customizable roofing for public and commercial buildings. It claimed that they meet national fire standards in China and can withstand winds up to 177 km/h. The tiles, equipped with TOPCon cells, produce up to 209 W per square meter at an efficiency of 19.4%.

The company’s solar industrial walls are designed for factories and warehouses, featuring prefabricated, corrosion-resistant aluminum-magnesium steel for added durability. It said that TOPCon cells enable the facade solution to achieve 21.9% efficiency and 219 W per square meter.

Trinasolar Evergreen’s PV noise barriers integrate soundproofing with solar tech for highway infrastructure. It said the solution, which is designed for quick installation, reduces sound by 35 dB and offers 18.4% efficiency at 184 W per square meter.

Its colored PV glass offering is designed for building facades, fencing, and canopies, allowing architects to select custom colors and textures. With up to 205 W per square meter, the product aligns with curtain wall standards for building facades, according to the company.

Trinasolar Evergreen said it offers a 25-year power guarantee for its BIPV products. The solar tiles also have a 10-year product warranty, while the colored PV glass has a five-year warranty. The other products have two-year warranties.

Since 2021, policies from China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the National Energy Administration have accelerated green construction, driven by dual-carbon goals. Analysts estimate that China’s 60 billion square meters of building space can hold 1,500 GW of PV capacity, with new construction adding 40 GW of potential every year.

Image: Trinasolar Evergreen

Trinasolar Evergreen, founded in 2024, operates as a BIPV subsidiary of Trinasolar Co., Ltd. Its core business includes green building design and consulting, as well as BIPV product and system solutions.