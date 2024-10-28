Eos to supply zinc aqueous batteries to Nebraska utility storage project

From ESS News

Nebraska-based electricity provider Lincoln Electric Systems (LES) has signed a deal to facilitate the development, financing, and operation of a new battery energy storage project that will be built near an existing electrical substation.

The other parties involved in the agreement are the planned project’s technology providers Eos Energy, Wattmore, and financiers Bridge Renewable Energy.

The deal will enable LES to leverage battery technology to serve the homes and businesses it caters to. The 3 MW/12 MWh system is to be Lincoln’s first BESS, and it will support the region’s electric grid as well as a local city microgrid which is powered using solar among other resources.

Eos will supply its United States-made zinc aqueous batteries, made using the company’s third-generation Eos Znyth technology. The batteries are designed for long-duration, non-flammable energy storage and to provide an alternative to lithium-ion technologies. In June, Eos secured a $315.5 million investment by Cerberus Capital to expand its long duration energy storage market footprint.

