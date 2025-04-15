Evlo deploys grid-scale batteries in two American Samoa islands

Evlo Energy Storage Inc, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, announced it has commissioned the first of three grid-scale energy storage projects in American Samoa.

The first project adds 4 MW / 8 MWh two-hour duration energy storage to the local grid in Tutuila. The company collaborated with Eastern Power Solutions, a solar energy service provider, to develop the project, which will be co-located with 20 MW of solar capacity.

Two other projects will add 5 MW / 10 MWh and 1 MW / 2 MWh to the islands of Tutuila and Aunu’u. All three projects will support ramp rate control to smooth and limit fluctuations in solar output, supporting operations of utility American Samoa Power Authority’s (ASPA) grid.

ASPA is a public utility providing electricity, water, wastewater and solid waste services to about 50,000 residents. In 2016 the utility committed to power 100% of American Samoa’s energy with renewable energy resources by 2040, primarily with solar energy. Positioned less than 1,000 miles south of the equator, American Samoa is positioned to harness its abundant solar energy resources.

Energy storage is expected to play an important role in supporting the utility as it increases its solar capacity.

“At Evlo, we are dedicated to delivering safe and efficient energy storage solutions to utilities and power producers aiming to incorporate cleaner technologies into their energy mix,” said Sonia St-Arnaud, president and chief executive officer, Evlo. “Evlo ensures grid stability and supports the integration of renewable energy sources from mainland areas to isolated regions.”

The three storage projects will install Evlo 1000 units, which are 1 MWh lithium-iron-phosphate batteries with a lifespan of up to 20 years.

Each containerized unit is 8.84 m long and 1.82 m wide and houses safety systems and a software solution enabling remote control and monitoring. The energy storage unit is fitted with over 200 sensors for real-time temperature monitoring, a hydrogen-emissions detector and an active-ventilation system. Each system also has a dry-pipe sprinkler system.