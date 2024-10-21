Sunrise brief: General Motors launches residential storage system

S_Base simplifies commercial solar rooftops Aerocompact introduced its updated ballasted rooftop racking product, which supports up to 120 solar modules on two pallets while reducing part counts and streamlining the installation processes.
General Motors launches residential storage system The U.S.-based automotive manufacturing company said its new storage system offers the option of integrating with PV systems. It can be scaled to reach a capacity of up to 35.4 kWh, which the company said would enable approximately 20 hours of storage.
The Hydrogen Stream: U.S. researchers explore trapped geologic hydrogen U.S. researchers have started studying hydrogen formation in the Midcontinent Rift in the United States, while Dutch scientists have discovered that hydrogen emissions from industrial complexes are higher than previously estimated.
JinkoSolar, Trina say TOPCon modules outperform p-type back-contact panels JinkoSolar and Trina Solar have separately reported that on-field testing shows tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules outperform p-type back-contact PV modules in monthly power generation.
Powering restaurants with rooftop PV, reversible fuel cells Researchers have simulated the operation of bifacial PV and proton exchange membrane reversible fuel cells across restaurants in five different U.S. states. Taking into account varying rates of bifacial PV’s rearside gains, they found that LCOE was as low as $0.029 per kWh.
In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
