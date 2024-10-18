In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Shutterstock

Share

Illinois energy storage legislation may save ratepayers $30 per month

A pair of proposed bills aimed at improving grid reliability through installing distributed energy resources like rooftop solar is expected to save the electric bill payers $3 billion through 2050.

Tornado rips through solar farm in Florida

Duke Energy’s Lake Placid Solar Power Plant experienced an EF-2 tornado during Hurricane Milton, shredding a swath of solar modules while leaving most of the facility intact.

Californians across party lines voice support for solar, distrust of utilities

Despite broad support for rooftop solar, the state’s Governor Newsom, the Public Utilities Commission, and the state’s investor-owned utilities are making it harder for homeowners, schools and farms to install solar.

Arizona’s largest battery energy storage system online, supports Meta data center

The Salt River Project, Arizona’s newest and largest battery energy storage system (BESS) is part of a solar-plus-storage project that will supply Meta’s enormous energy needs for a new, 100% green energy-powered data center in the region.

California utility offers bidirectional EV charging at dynamic hourly rates

Customers of California utility PG&E who own certain models of electric vehicles may enroll in a pilot program for bidirectional EV charging. The program aims to show how improving distribution circuit utilization can keep customer costs down, by reducing the need for distribution upgrades.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar companies unite in Helene disaster relief in North Carolina
07 October 2024 Greentech Renewables Raleigh, Footprint Project, Land of Sky Regional Council of Governments, and the NC Sustainable Energy Association are partnering...