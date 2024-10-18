In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Despite broad support for rooftop solar, the state’s Governor Newsom, the Public Utilities Commission, and the state’s investor-owned utilities are making it harder for homeowners, schools and farms to install solar.
The Salt River Project, Arizona’s newest and largest battery energy storage system (BESS) is part of a solar-plus-storage project that will supply Meta’s enormous energy needs for a new, 100% green energy-powered data center in the region.
Customers of California utility PG&E who own certain models of electric vehicles may enroll in a pilot program for bidirectional EV charging. The program aims to show how improving distribution circuit utilization can keep customer costs down, by reducing the need for distribution upgrades.
