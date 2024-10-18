S_Base simplifies commercial solar rooftops

At RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, Aerocompact showcased its S_Base, a ballasted commercial solar racking system designed for efficient shipping, quick installation, and compatibility with diverse roof structures. The company also presented its new online design tool, Aerotool.CAD, aimed at helping engineers and contractors rapidly generate project quotes and precise bills of materials (BOMs).

During the event, Ramez Tadros, Product Manager at Aerocompact (pictured on the left), and John Fitzgerald Weaver, contributing editor at pv magazine USA, discussed the company’s new offerings.

Tadros highlighted the efficiency of the new S_Base hardware in terms of both delivery and installation. A standard pallet can hold 144 of the redesigned base plates, enough to support up to 120 commercial rooftop solar modules.

To install a 120-module system, which is roughly equivalent to a 60-kilowatt array if each panel is rated at 500 watts, a contractor would need one pallet of base plates, a second pallet primarily containing brackets, a crate of wind deflectors, and a collection of end clamps and fasteners. In total, excluding ballast blocks, the BOM – shown at the bottom of this article – consists of 9 line items and approximately 1,700 parts. According to Aerocompact, hardware such as screws, clips, and bonding clips accounts for approximately 38% of these parts.

For additional context, a truckload of S_BASE 05° components can build a 3000 module system. A truckload of S_BASE 10° parts can build a 2100 module system.

The installation guide is available on the Aerocompact website.

The focal point of the setup, the S_Base plate (SKU: SBPU), is seen in the featured image of this article as the large flat component. This plate is noted for its compact shipping capabilities and its optimal balance of size, weight, and ballast capacity. The unit measures 32.87 inches in width and 16.57 inches in height, with a weight of 2.8 pounds, equating to 0.74 pounds per square foot. The larger surface area of the plate allows it to support and distribute ballast more effectively on the roof, accommodating up to six 34-pound ballast bricks or twelve half bricks.

The S_Base assembly is also designed for straightforward installation. The accompanying video demonstrates the precise moment the SBPU clicks into the 5-degree end bracket (SKU: SB05EB), delivering a satisfying confirmation that the components are securely connected.

The company also said they are actively working to onshore manufacturing of the rooftop components to enable eligibility for the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic content tax credit. Production in the U.S. is expected to begin in 2025.

Aerocompact also unveiled Aerotool.CAD, an AutoCAD plugin that enhances racking design capabilities. This tool enables 3D layout visualization, shadow simulations integrated with PVSyst, ballast calculations based on wind, snow, and seismic factors, and seamless wire and inverter configuration. Most importantly, it generates a detailed BOM that can be easily shared with local distributors for accurate pricing.

Below is a breakdown of the components used in the 120-module S_BASE 05° system, showcasing the key hardware involved: