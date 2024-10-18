Sunrise brief: California farmers developing 20 GW solar-plus-storage plan

California farmers developing 20 GW solar-plus-storage plan The Golden State recently signed AB 2661, granting the Westland Water District authority to develop transmission lines that will enable solar energy and storage projects on 130,000 acres of drainage-impaired farmland.

Solar developer reduces tariff risk by engaging with supply chain platform For NewSun Energy, the Anza platform serves as part of its procurement arm, helping the developer mitigate module supply risk and secure fixed pricing and terms despite pending tariffs.

Solar corporate funding down 23% so far this year Total corporate funding in the solar industry reached $22.3 billion over the first nine months of 2024, representing a 23% year-on-year decrease.

Optimal sites for solar projects are becoming harder to find A survey conducted by Paces said average acreage and feeder capacity are shrinking in Illinois and New York.

Grid defection is profitable in some solar-rich U.S. locations Researchers from Canada’s Western University assessed eighteen case studies across thirteen U.S. states and found in areas an economic case for disconnecting from the electricity grid in some areas with high solar irradiation and high electricity rates.