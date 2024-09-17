Sunrise brief: RE+ 2024: Key takeaways on the U.S. solar industry

RE+ 2024: Key takeaways on the U.S. solar industry The 4.9 earthquake that shook Anaheim on the last day of RE+ 2024 did little to rattle the enthusiasm seen and felt at the largest energy conference in North America.
A-Frames, weather stations, batteries, and more – highlights from RE+ 2024, Day 1 RE+ 2024 in Anaheim kicked off with 45,000 registered attendees exploring more than 1,350 booths, showcasing an expanding solar industry, with batteries now stepping into the spotlight.
Surging electricity demand puts pressure on utility planning ICF report says retiring legacy fossil fuel plants will be more challenging.
Addressing ESG in an ultra-low-cost environment Shifting requirements for supply chain traceability and carbon footprint disclosure, along with solar oversupply and unsustainably low module prices, have made 2024 a challenging year for PV manufacturers.
Interview: Inside solar panel decommissioning The practical matter of taking a dead PV system apart and moving its components to their next destination has received less attention than recycling and second-life applications. In the United States, Decom Solar is offering decommissioning for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. pv magazine spoke to Decom Solar co-founder Stephen Burns for an update.
New refrigerant may improve coefficient of performance of air-source heat pumps by up to 21% Developed by a Chinese research group, the novel refrigerant is made of a mixture of carbon dioxide (CO2) and a non-flammable hydrofluoroolefin. It has slightly higher costs compared to conventional compounds, but its creators claims these costs could be significantly reduced with large-scale industrial production.
