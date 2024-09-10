Sunrise brief: How protectionism could undermine the revival of U.S. solar manufacturing

New solar panels for U.S. market on exhibit at RE+ Highlighting new solar panels on display at the annual RE+ conference in California, one of the nation’s largest clean energy events.

How protectionism could undermine the revival of U.S. solar manufacturing If we cut off a significant portion of our module supply, we risk again making a short-sighted policy decision that will erode the U.S. solar industry and slow our progress toward meeting our climate commitments.

Reaching U.S. solar energy goals will require innovation Advances that increase operational efficiencies, reduce installation time and accelerate project completion will drive progress.

Kiwa PVEL, Kiwa PI Berlin outline best practices for PV module quality Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin have published a white paper that uses recent module testing and in-factory data to guide the best use of testing and inspection metrics. The paper aims to ensure that solar modules meet acceptable quality standards.

Taking a stand for the climate Stanford University professor Mark Z. Jacobson spoke to pv magazine about testifying in support of young U.S. climate activists and revealed which technologies he thinks will be most useful for the energy transition.