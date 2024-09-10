Sunrise brief: How protectionism could undermine the revival of U.S. solar manufacturing

New solar panels for U.S. market on exhibit at RE+ Highlighting new solar panels on display at the annual RE+ conference in California, one of the nation’s largest clean energy events.
How protectionism could undermine the revival of U.S. solar manufacturing If we cut off a significant portion of our module supply, we risk again making a short-sighted policy decision that will erode the U.S. solar industry and slow our progress toward meeting our climate commitments.
Reaching U.S. solar energy goals will require innovation Advances that increase operational efficiencies, reduce installation time and accelerate project completion will drive progress.
Kiwa PVEL, Kiwa PI Berlin outline best practices for PV module quality Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin have published a white paper that uses recent module testing and in-factory data to guide the best use of testing and inspection metrics. The paper aims to ensure that solar modules meet acceptable quality standards.
Taking a stand for the climate Stanford University professor Mark Z. Jacobson spoke to pv magazine about testifying in support of young U.S. climate activists and revealed which technologies he thinks will be most useful for the energy transition.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.