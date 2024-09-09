Kiwa PVEL, Kiwa PI Berlin outline best practices for PV module quality

From pv magazine Global

PV testing labs Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin have collaborated on a white paper that outlines how to use testing and inspection to enhance the durability and long-term performance of solar modules.

The white paper, “Raising the Bar: Defining acceptable levels of quality for PV modules,” assigns benchmarks for evaluating solar module quality through extended reliability Product Qualification Program (PQP) testing, Pre-Shipment Inspection (PSI), batch testing, and Ongoing Reliability Monitoring (ORM). It states that these metrics “provide a comprehensive framework for ensuring that PV modules meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.”

The paper includes guidance on PQP acceptance thresholds from Kiwa PVEL based on a range of test results seen through the program over the last few years. The guidance is separated by PQP test, offering guidance on what qualifies as a “clear pass,” “conditional pass,” and “clear fail.”

“We have used the past years of PQP data to create clear direction for the industry on what test results should be considered acceptable,” said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL. “This is the first time Kiwa PVEL has publicly provided this guidance, which will surely lead to more reliable PV module designs and material selection.”

The white paper also covers PSI and reveals that only 76 of 774 analyzed batches of solar modules passed inspection without defects.

Kiwa PI Berlin’s analysis identified electroluminescence defects as the most common issue, primarily due to microcracks, weak soldering, cell contamination, finger interruptions, and short-circuited cells. Frame defects were the second most frequently observed problem.

It also offers recommendations for evaluating PV modules at various production stages and batch sizes using batch testing and ORM. It outlines test protocols, frequency, and acceptance thresholds for both metrics.

“This white paper highlights key aspects for module procurement and displays our commitment in pushing the industry to higher levels of quality,” said Terry Jester, managing director for North America at Kiwa PI Berlin. “We believe our updated guidance will be instrumental in advancing the solar industry and safeguarding renewable energy investments worldwide.”

Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin united under the Kiwa brand earlier this year. The news was followed by the release of Kiwa PVEL’s 10th PV Module Reliability Scorecard.