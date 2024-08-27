Sunrise brief: Existing California solar customers may get blindsided with net metering cuts

Existing California solar customers may get blindsided with net metering cuts Customers that have invested in solar under NEM 1.0 and 2.0 may be forced into a regulatory scheme that would threaten their return on investment, based on guidance from the California Public Advocates office.

Meyer Burger cancels U.S. solar cell plant, announces restructuring Colorado Springs solar cell plant halted as Swiss-German PV manufacturer announces company restructuring plans. Planned capacity expansion at Arizona module production plant also put on hold. Existing cell production site in Thalheim, Germany, to remain part of Meyer Burger operations.

Major U.S. corporations embracing community solar The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) noted that household names such as Microsoft, Google, Walmart, Starbucks, Rivian, Wendy’s, and T-Mobile are just a few of the Fortune 500 companies that have signed agreements with community solar developers.

Automating solar PV perovskite material discovery U.S. researchers have applied robotics and automation to perovskite material discovery for use in tandem perovskite solar cell technologies. The robotic platform is multifunctional, able to mix precursors, perform spin coating, annealing and characterization of the optoelectronic thin films.

U.S. power grid adds 4.2 GW of battery storage in H1 Battery storage accounted for the second-largest share of newly operating generating capacity in the United States in the first half of 2024. If all planned additions come online, this year could see a record amount of battery storage capacity added to the grid, totaling 15 GW.

Sungrow to deliver 1 GWh of battery storage for Spearmint’s Texas projects U.S. battery storage developer and operator Spearmint is looking to expand it battery storage fleet in Texas, after commissioning its first project in the state earlier this year.