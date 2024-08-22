Sunrise brief: Net metering hangs in the balance in New Hampshire

People on the move: Mayfield Renewables, First Solar, Meteomatics Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Net metering hangs in the balance in New Hampshire A group of interested parties, including the state’s utilities and the Granite State Hydropower Association, agreed on a settlement that calls for the rate to stay the same for two years.

Northvolt closes Cuberg’s ops, shifts lithium-metal battery R&D to Sweden Three years after acquiring U.S.-based Cuberg, Swedish battery maker Northvolt has decided to shut down the California unit and move future lithium-metal battery R&D to Sweden.

PV module cooling tech based on single-channel containing nanofluids Scientists in Mexico have conceived a new solar module cooling tech that can reportedly improve PV power generation by up to 2%. The system uses nanofluids embedded in an aluminum single-channel attached to the back of the panel.

GM signs agreement to match assembly plant power demand with solar The automaker entered a 15-year, 180 MW solar power purchase agreement (PPA).