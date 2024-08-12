Sunrise brief: Tesla usurps Sungrow as lead BESS producer globally in 2023

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Solar+storage microgrids to provide reliability for Northern California tribes Solar-plus-storage microgrids to be built, owned and operated by three tribes in Humboldt County, California are expected to reduce outages by 90% at a lower cost than undergrounding power lines.

CleanCapital acquires 13 MW brownfield portfolio The two projects include Steel Sun II, located on the former Bethlehem Steel site on Buffalo’s waterfront and the Homeridae project, one of two solar arrays in Olean sited on a former oil refinery and tank farm.

SEG Solar opens 2 GW module factory in Houston Ribbon-cutting event marks $60 million investment in U.S. solar manufacturing.

Wood Mackenzie: U.S. community solar to double in five years Cumulative community solar installations are forecast to increase from less than 7 GW installed today to over 14 GW by 2029.

Tesla usurps Sungrow as lead BESS producer globally in 2023 Sungrow has lost its crown as the “lead producer” in the battery energy storage system (BESS) integrator market to Tesla, according to the Wood Mackenzie report ‘Global battery energy storage system integrator ranking 2024’. Tesla claimed a 15% global market share in 2023.