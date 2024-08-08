Microvast introduces grid-scale LFP battery

Microvast Holdings, a battery designer, developer, and manufacturer, announced a new energy storage system product called the ME6.

The ME6 is a high energy density lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) containerized battery system that carries 6 MWh of power in a 21-foot container.

Microvast has a long history of developing nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries for commercial vehicle customers. The new 565 Ah LFP-based batteries are optimized for stationary energy storage system customers.

“Energy storage is essential for carbon reduction and accelerating the global transition to clean energy. Our ME6 energy storage solution can be used for any application where electric energy supply is needed,” said Yang Wu, chief executive officer of Microvast.

The containerized battery has a lifecycle exceeding 10,000 cycles and up to a 30-year lifespan, said the company. It is IP55, and C4 rated for safety and contains nitrogen-based protection systems to prevent fires.

The ME6 includes an integrated modular cooling system, which extends battery life and enhances round-trip efficiency.

“Our integrated modular liquid cooling system helps ensure consistent battery temperatures, optimizing performance through active cell balancing and enhancing round-trip efficiency while reducing heat loss,” said Dr. Wenjuan Mattis, chief technology officer, Microvast.

Microvast said its LFP solution offers a lower-cost alternative to NMC batteries. The batteries do not contain cobalt, making them a more sustainable choice for large-scale renewable energy operations.

With this new product announcement from Microvast comes a shift in regional operations. The company will close its Colorado manufacturing facilities and focus solely on producing LFP batteries at its Clarksville, Tennessee facility. Microvast said its products are expected to qualify for the IRA Section 45X advanced manufacturing tax credit.

“ME6, the latest generation of our energy storage solutions, is engineered for enhanced efficiency,” said Mattis. “Utilizing our high-performance LFP cells, we have developed a ME6 container that boosts capacity and stability while providing an exceptional lifespan of up to 30 years and supporting more than 10,000 cycles.”