Sunrise brief: Recurrent Energy transfers $103 million in tax credits for Oklahoma project

Wendy’s enrolls in community solar to power 130 locations Through a partnership with Ampion, Wendy’s restaurants will access renewable energy certificates to offset carbon emissions.

Recurrent Energy transfers $103 million in tax credits for Oklahoma project The owner and operator of the 160 MW North Fork Solar project signed the tax credit facilitation agreement with Bank of America.

IEA-PVPS releases fact sheet on environmental life cycle assessment of PV Systems The updated IEA PVPS Task 12 Fact Sheet provides a comprehensive assessment of the environmental impacts associated with PV systems. It highlights the significant advancements made in PV technology, emphasizing improved efficiencies and reduced environmental footprints.

Generac acquires commercial and industrial energy storage provider The company acquired engineering, procurement, and construction firm PowerPlay Battery Energy Storage Systems.