People on the move: Amp Energy, Deriva Energy, Atwell LLC, and more

Ava Community Energy announced it has promoted renewable energy expert and former COO Howard Chang to CEO. Chang succeeds Nick Chaset, who was the inaugural CEO of the agency starting in 2017. As the new head of Ava, Chang will focus on the goal of 100% carbon-free power by 2030; access to low-cost, clean power across its service territory, and continued engagement with the Board and community.

SOLV Energy announced that Helena Kimball is its new Senior Vice President of Business Development. With more than 15 years of experience in project development, global manufacturing and technology, Helena will lead the BD team with a focus on providing excellent service and innovation solutions to customers across the entire renewable energy project lifecycle.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks: