People on the move: Amp Energy, Deriva Energy, Atwell LLC, and more

Ava Community Energy announced it has promoted renewable energy expert and former COO Howard Chang to CEO. Chang succeeds Nick Chaset, who was the inaugural CEO of the agency starting in 2017. As the new head of Ava, Chang will focus on the goal of 100% carbon-free power by 2030; access to low-cost, clean power across its service territory, and continued engagement with the Board and community.
SOLV Energy announced that Helena Kimball is its new Senior Vice President of Business Development. With more than 15 years of experience in project development, global manufacturing and technology, Helena will lead the BD team with a focus on providing excellent service and innovation solutions to customers across the entire renewable energy project lifecycle.
Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- David Rogers, founder & CEO of Amp Energy, welcomes Andy Hoffman, CFA, to the team as its newest Chief Financial Officer, joining from The Carlyle Group, where he led the origination, structuring, and underwriting of private credit real asset transactions within the firm’s $5B+ AUM Infrastructure Credit platform.
- Matthew Dorsen just joined Deriva Energy as their new Director of Development.
- Jiwan Singh is announcing their new role as Director of Engineering at Atwell, LLC.
Job of the week:
Director, Power Marketing and PPA–New York, NY
Job Description
Director of Power Origination and Market Development
As the Director of Power Origination and Market Development, you will play a pivotal role in shaping our company’s future in the U.S. by leading power marketing initiatives, originating power purchase agreements (PPAs), and developing strategic plans for project growth. You will work on projects across the U.S., focusing on solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS). You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, manage client relationships, and oversee regulatory compliance.
Responsibilities
- Define and deploy strategic frameworks for new project developments across the USA.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with company goals and market needs.
- Identify and develop new markets for project deployment.
- Analyze regulatory and policy developments impacting the solar and battery storage sectors.
- Recommend proactive adjustments to business strategies based on market analysis
- Develop and implement comprehensive marketing strategies for power sales.
- Conduct market research to identify and capitalize on market opportunities.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with potential and existing clients, including utilities and other energy off-takers.
- Monitor market trends to align PPA strategies with industry developments for both PV and BESS projects.
- Lead the negotiation and structuring of power purchase agreements for both PV and BESS projects.
- Work closely with legal and financial teams to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and financial objectives.
Qualifications
- 10+ years of work experience in the renewable energy industry.
- Proven experience in power marketing and PPA originations in the energy sector.
- Strong understanding of the U.S. energy market and regulatory environment.
- Excellent negotiation, strategic thinking, and leadership skills.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
- Relevant degree in Business, Economics, Engineering, or a related field
