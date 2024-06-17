Sunrise brief: Solar visionaries to bring 5 GW module and 5 GW cell manufacturing to Tennessee

Solar visionaries form ReCreate, bringing 5 GW solar module and cell manufacturing to Tennessee Dean Solon and Hamlet Tunyan, two solar industry leaders, have partnered on a new venture that will bring 5 GW of solar cells and 5 GW of solar modules to U.S. and EU markets.
In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
2024 Outlook: What could La Niña mean for U.S. solar this year? In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, describes the possible consequences for PV plan and grid operators of a possible switch to La Niña conditions in North America.
Solar-powered bus depot features green hydrogen production The integrated microgrid will be connected to the utility, but engineered to operate indefinitely in island mode, according to developer AlphaStruxure.
New York continues long duration energy storage investments with $5M funding initiative NYSERDA is allocating $5 million to fund up to 50% of project costs for developing energy storage systems capable of operating for 10 to 100 hours, addressing key integration challenges and promoting viable economic products within New York’s energy grid.
