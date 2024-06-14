In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Swift Solar closes $27 million in funding, plans perovskite solar factory Swift Solar, a specialist in perovskite tandem photovoltaics, plans to build a factory in the U.S. in the next two to three years to manufacture thin-film solar.

Solar visionaries form ReCreate, bringing 5 GW solar module and cell manufacturing to Tennessee Dean Solon and Hamlet Tunyan, two solar industry leaders, have partnered on a new venture that will bring 5 GW of solar cells and 5 GW of solar modules to U.S. and EU markets.

Hawaii’s largest solar-plus-storage facility now operational Hawaii has the highest average electricity price of any state at 43.93 cents per kWh, nearly triple the U.S. average, yet the 60 MW Kūihelani solar-plus-storage facility will bring that down to about 8 cents per kWh for as many as 120,000 residents.