In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Shutterstock

Utility-scale solar is half the cost of cheapest form of fossil fuel-based energy Solar levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) has fallen to $29 to $92 per MWh, said a report from Lazard.

Eight states now require smart inverters, enabling more distributed solar Pennsylvania and Minnesota have joined six other states in requiring smart inverters for distributed solar and storage. Certain utilities in 13 states and Puerto Rico also require smart inverters, while six states are considering the requirement. Smart inverters enable more solar on distribution circuits.

Swift Solar closes $27 million in funding, plans perovskite solar factory Swift Solar, a specialist in perovskite tandem photovoltaics, plans to build a factory in the U.S. in the next two to three years to manufacture thin-film solar.

Swift Solar

Image: Swift Solar

Solar visionaries form ReCreate, bringing 5 GW solar module and cell manufacturing to Tennessee Dean Solon and Hamlet Tunyan, two solar industry leaders, have partnered on a new venture that will bring 5 GW of solar cells and 5 GW of solar modules to U.S. and EU markets.

Dean Solon and Hamlet Tunyan at Create Energy HQ’s Rocket Room in Portland, Tennessee.

Image: ReCreate

Hawaii’s largest solar-plus-storage facility now operational Hawaii has the highest average electricity price of any state at 43.93 cents per kWh, nearly triple the U.S. average, yet the 60 MW Kūihelani solar-plus-storage facility will bring that down to about 8 cents per kWh for as many as 120,000 residents.

 

 

 

