People on the move: 3E, Pure Power Engineering, Crux, CMBlu, and more

CMBlu Energy, has brought on Thomas Kilian as a senior leader and financial advisor for its U.S. board. Thomas is an international finance and banking industry veteran and brings an accomplished background in the financial services industry (JMP Securities, Banc of America Securities, and Deutsche Bank) with expertise in business strategy, financing, operations, and leadership.

FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, announced the appointment of co-founder and current chairperson of the board of directors Tom Jensen as chief executive officer. Current director Daniel Barcelo has been appointed the next chair of the board. Additionally, Evan Calio has been appointed as the company’s new CFO. In connection with today’s changes, Birger Steen has stepped down from his CEO and board positions at FREYR.

Crux, a platform for clean energy and manufacturing tax credits, announced the appointment of William M. Daley as Senior Advisor. In this role, Daley brings deep policy, financial, and business acumen built over decades of leadership in the public and private sectors. Daley served under two Presidential Administrations as White House Chief of Staff and Secretary of Commerce. He has served as vice chairman and a member of the operating committee at Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase. At Wells, he oversaw the bank’s Public Affairs unit, which included sustainability, communications, government relations and brand.

Array Technologies, a provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, named Neil Manning as president and chief operating officer. Manning will continue to report directly to Array’s chief executive officer, Kevin G. Hostetler. He has previously served as the chief operations officer since January 2023.

Solaris Energy, a specialist in financing and development of commercial-scale solar and storage, announced that co-owner Nick Perugini, previously vice president, has been appointed chief executive officer. Alex Blackmer, founder, co-owner and outgoing CEO, will continue to play a crucial role as president, focusing on strategic direction and overarching company goals.

Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a provider of solar cable management systems (CMS), recently hired Brian Townsend as vice president of sales. Townsend will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to drive AWM’s sales and vertical market penetration. Leveraging research and insights, he will develop sales performance metrics, and implement data-driven strategies to optimize AWM’s growth. Maintaining strong relationships with AWM’s developers, EPCs, EORs and technology partners is also a crucial aspect of his role.

Sunnova Energy, an adaptive energy services company, announced that Eric Williams has been appointed Executive vice president, chief financial officer, effective June 10, 2024. Williams is a seasoned finance executive with more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries. He has worked in the energy industry for the past 13 years of his career, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Diversified Energy Company.

