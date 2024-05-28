Sunrise brief: Solar industry panel cautions about 2025 Texas Legislature

What tax credit transfer buyers need to know about IRA compliance The key to ensuring expected financial returns from the IRA comes down to a single word: compliance, and tax credit compliance is fraught with risk and complex to manage.

Solar peaks at 123% of grid, supplies 31% of California’s April electricity The Golden State set multiple clean energy records in April, with solar power increasingly dominating the grid, supported by robust energy storage solutions.

Perovskites move into production Perovskites remain a great hope for the future of the solar industry, once the possibilities of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction PV have been exhausted. A look at the latest perovskite research shows that industry optimism is built on a strong foundation.

Solar industry panel cautions about 2025 Texas Legislature According to BloombergNEF’s just released 1H 2024 US Clean Energy Market Outlook, Texas promises to top the charts in terms of solar, wind and battery storage deployments in the period from 2024 to 2035. But it’s position as the number one U.S. state for renewable energy is not a given, as panelists made clear at last week’s RE+ Texas conference in Houston, Texas.

The Hydrogen Stream: Nikola to sell 100 fuel-cell hydrogen trucks to Port of LA In a hydrogen news roundup: Nikola plans to sell 100 hydrogen fuel-cell trucks for logistic operations in California, Volvo has started developing hydrogen combustion trucks, and Airbus has announced plans to launch a study into hydrogen projects in the US state of Georgia.

Energy security in renewables-based systems A new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) examines the global energy system’s transformation and its implications for energy security. It tells policymakers that energy security in renewables-based systems will require multi-dimensional thinking.

When is the next Aurora due and what’s the impact on solar generation? In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, explains that the solar cycle does tend to increase the earth’s average annual extra-terrestrial irradiance, but only by a very small amount. It also explains that, while the annual cycle of extra-terrestrial irradiance causes a steady, predictable and significant 3.5% change through the seasonal cycle, the peak of the 11-year cycle of solar activity causes a smaller, more sporadic and unpredictable set of fluctuations.

“Green zealots” scare Florida administration from 100% renewable goal In a significant policy reversal, Florida has scrapped its renewable energy targets for 2050, imposed a complete ban on offshore wind projects, and eased regulations for gas pipeline expansions.