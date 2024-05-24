The Hydrogen Stream: Nikola to sell 100 fuel-cell hydrogen trucks to Port of LA

AiLO Logistics, a drayage carrier operating in the Port of Los Angeles, has placed a 100-unit order for Nikola hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Delivery is scheduled for 2025. AiLO Logistics, a newly rebranded company combining multiple corporations, had previously ordered 50 Nikola FCEVs. “Deliveries from that original order have commenced and are ongoing throughout 2024,” said Nikola.

Volvo said it is developing trucks with combustion engines that run on hydrogen. “On-road tests with trucks using hydrogen in combustion engines will begin in 2026, and the commercial launch is planned towards the end of this decade,” said the Swedish company, adding that the hydrogen trucks will have an operational range comparable to many diesel trucks.

Plug Power, Delta Air Lines, and Airbus plan to carry out a feasibility study for a hydrogen-based hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). “The study, which preliminarily launched earlier this year, will help define the infrastructure, operational viability, and safety and security requirements needed to implement hydrogen as a potential fuel source for future aircraft operations at ATL,” said Airbus. The study is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Airbus UpNext has launched a new technological demonstrator integrating a 2 MW-class superconducting electric propulsion system cooled by liquid hydrogen via a helium recirculation loop. “Our previous demonstrators have shown that superconducting technologies would be a key enabler for the high-power electrification of future hydrogen-powered aircraft,” said Airbus UpNext CEO Michael Augello. “The new demonstrator will lead to performance improvements of the propulsion system, translating into significant weight and fuel-saving potential.”

Nel Hydrogen has signed a technology licensing agreement with Reliance Industries (RIL). The deal provides RIL with an exclusive license for Nel Hydrogen’s alkaline electrolyzers in India and allows RIL to globally manufacture them for captive purposes. “Nel will through this agreement get a revenue stream from a rapidly growing market Nel could not have accessed on its own,” said Nel Hydrogen President and CEO Håkon Volldal.

Metacon and Siemens have signed a collaborative agreement to manufacture systems for green hydrogen production in Sweden for the European market. Metacon said it will become a technology partner to Siemens, with the latter contributing its digital services and software for optimization, standardization, and simulation in the manufacturing and operational phases of hydrogen plants.