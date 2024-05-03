Sunrise brief: First Solar beats revenue expectations in Q1 earnings, policy tailwinds emerge

Crux extends tax credit transfer discounts and support to ACP members A partnership between American Clean Power Association and Crux enables its 800+ members to save on transferable tax credits transaction fees as well as to access to programming and insights developed by the tax credit specialist.

New model shows how to power homes exclusively with hydrogen, solar, batteries Researchers in Spain has found that combining PV power generation with fuel cells and battery storage may help homes considerably reduce their levelized cost of energy. Their simulation reportedly demonstrated homes may also become completely self-sufficient.

Habitat Energy chosen to optimize 730 MW ERCOT battery storage portfolio To help manage battery storage and renewable energy assets, Habitat Energy signed an agreement with UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business to optimize battery storage assets in four standalone projects in Texas.

Schneider Electric launches new storage systems for microgrids The company introduced two versions of the new BESS with enclosures of 7 feet and 20 feet with power ranges from 60 kW to 500 kW.

Addressing organizational challenges of rapid renewable expansion Radian Generation, a digital platform and management services provider for renewable energy asset owners, shares its perspective of the challenges faced by organizations as the industry rapidly scales.

First Solar beats revenue expectations in Q1 earnings, policy tailwinds emerge The U.S.-headquartered solar panel manufacturer delivered revenues of $794 million, beating consensus estimates by about 10%.