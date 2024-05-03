Sunrise brief: First Solar beats revenue expectations in Q1 earnings, policy tailwinds emerge

Crux extends tax credit transfer discounts and support to ACP members A partnership between American Clean Power Association and Crux enables its 800+ members to save on transferable tax credits transaction fees as well as to access to programming and insights developed by the tax credit specialist.
New model shows how to power homes exclusively with hydrogen, solar, batteries Researchers in Spain has found that combining PV power generation with fuel cells and battery storage may help homes considerably reduce their levelized cost of energy. Their simulation reportedly demonstrated homes may also become completely self-sufficient.
Habitat Energy chosen to optimize 730 MW ERCOT battery storage portfolio To help manage battery storage and renewable energy assets, Habitat Energy signed an agreement with UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business to optimize battery storage assets in four standalone projects in Texas.
Schneider Electric launches new storage systems for microgrids The company introduced two versions of the new BESS with enclosures of 7 feet and 20 feet with power ranges from 60 kW to 500 kW.
Addressing organizational challenges of rapid renewable expansion Radian Generation, a digital platform and management services provider for renewable energy asset owners, shares its perspective of the challenges faced by organizations as the industry rapidly scales.
First Solar beats revenue expectations in Q1 earnings, policy tailwinds emerge The U.S.-headquartered solar panel manufacturer delivered revenues of $794 million, beating consensus estimates by about 10%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.