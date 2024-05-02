Schneider Electric launches new storage systems for microgrids

Schneider Electric's all-new Battery Energy Storage System has been tested and validated to work with EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex, a faster-to-implement standardized microgrid system designed to meet resilience, energy efficiency, and sustainability needs.

From pv magazine global

Energy management company Schneider Electric announced a new Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for microgrids. It is available in two enclosure sizes and has different storage and discharge configurations.

“Comprised of a battery system, battery management system, power conversion system, and controller, BESS has been tested and validated to work as an integral component of Schneider Electric’s standardized microgrid system, EcoStruxure™ Microgrid Flex,” the company said in a statement. “It is fully integrated into the software suite, which includes EcoStruxure Microgrid Operation and EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor.”

The BESS 7 foot long enclosure has a power of 60 kW or 90 kW and maximum storage of 246 kWh, with a discharge configuration of two or four hours. It weighs 3.6 metric tons, and it is AC and DC coupled. On the other hand, the BESS 20 foot long enclosure has a power of 250 kW, 375 kW, or 500 kW, and maximum storage of 1,720 kWh, with a discharge configuration of two or four hours. It weighs 25 metric tons, and it is AC coupled only.

“The BESS is a fully self-contained solution built upon a flexible, scalable, and highly-efficient architecture delivering flexibility, helping to minimize energy costs and maximize renewable energy,” the company added. “As part of a microgrid system, the BESS leverages onsite generation sources to optimize the entire system, delivering energy and cost savings while maximizing usage of renewables.”

Both enclosures use lithium-ion iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which have a rated calendar life of 15 to 20 years and more than 6,000 cycles. The BESS’s operating temperature ranges from -4 F to 122 F, and Schneider Electric offers a three-year warranty.