Habitat Energy chosen to optimize 730 MW ERCOT battery storage portfolio 

Energy storage is ramping up at the grid scale both to meet an energy mix increasingly dominated by renewables and to meet U.S. federal and state net zero goals in the next two decades. Wood Mackenzie grid-storage analyst Vanessa Witte recently forecast 65 GW of energy storage projects will be necessary through 2026 to meet these goals.

Texas, which is growing tremendous solar capacity is also installing a Texas-size share of energy storage. BloombergNEF analyst Helen Kou forecasts that 8.9 GW/35.6 GWh of storage will be installed in the ERCOT region through 2030.

To help manage battery storage and renewable energy assets, Habitat Energy signed an agreement with UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business to optimize 730 MW of battery storage assets in four standalone projects in the ERCOT market.

The four projects, scheduled to begin operations from August to December of 2024, are part of UBS Asset Management’s energy storage investment strategy. UBS reports it chose Habitat Energy to optimize this portfolio following a comprehensive review of optimization service providers in the market.

Habitat Energy, a UK company founded in 2017, is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. Habitat specializes in the optimization of battery storage and renewable energy assets. Today the company has 2 GW of contracted assets under management across Australia, the UK and the U.S. UBS says it chose Habitat for its EVOLVE optimization service, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithmic forecasting. By signing the deal with UBS, Habitat’s portfolio of assets will grow to more than 2 GW.

The deal makes Habitat Energy one of the largest optimizers of battery storage in ERCOT with 1 GW contracted, the company reports.