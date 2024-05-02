Habitat Energy chosen to optimize 730 MW ERCOT battery storage portfolio 

Energy storage is ramping up at the grid scale both to meet an energy mix increasingly dominated by renewables and to meet U.S. federal and state net zero goals in the next two decades. Wood Mackenzie grid-storage analyst Vanessa Witte recently forecast 65 GW of energy storage projects will be necessary through 2026 to meet these goals.
Texas, which is growing tremendous solar capacity is also installing a Texas-size share of energy storage. BloombergNEF analyst Helen Kou forecasts that 8.9 GW/35.6 GWh of storage will be installed in the ERCOT region through 2030.
To help manage battery storage and renewable energy assets, Habitat Energy signed an agreement with UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business to optimize 730 MW of battery storage assets in four standalone projects in the ERCOT market.
The four projects, scheduled to begin operations from August to December of 2024, are part of UBS Asset Management’s energy storage investment strategy. UBS reports it chose Habitat Energy to optimize this portfolio following a comprehensive review of optimization service providers in the market.
Habitat Energy, a UK company founded in 2017, is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. Habitat specializes in the optimization of battery storage and renewable energy assets. Today the company has 2 GW of contracted assets under management across Australia, the UK and the U.S. UBS says it chose Habitat for its EVOLVE optimization service, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithmic forecasting. By signing the deal with UBS, Habitat’s portfolio of assets will grow to more than 2 GW.
The deal makes Habitat Energy one of the largest optimizers of battery storage in ERCOT with 1 GW contracted, the company reports.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.