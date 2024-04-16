Sunrise brief: U.S. median residential solar price is $2.80 per watt, payback period 8 years

CATL unveils first mass-producible battery storage with zero degradation China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) has launched its new TENER energy storage product, which it describes as the world’s first mass-producible 6.25 MWh storage system, with zero degradation in the first five years of use.
Turkish solar module manufacturer begins production in Texas Elin has an agreement with key U.S. distributors and will begin with 1 GW annual production, intending to increase to 2 GW within 18 months, the company reports.
Germany gets the spotlight at RE+ 2024 The renewable energy conference, RE+ 2024, taking place in September in Anaheim, California, will showcase German clean energy companies in the Spotlight Country Pavilion.
U.S. median residential solar price is $2.80 per watt, payback period 8 years EnergySage marketplace data from the second half of 2023 shows moderate declines in cost for solar and energy storage.
Construction starts at solar microgrid in Northern California Tribal community The microgrid will add 5 MW of solar and 15 MWh of long-duration energy storage and is funded by a state grant.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.