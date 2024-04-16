Sunrise brief: U.S. median residential solar price is $2.80 per watt, payback period 8 years

CATL unveils first mass-producible battery storage with zero degradation China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) has launched its new TENER energy storage product, which it describes as the world’s first mass-producible 6.25 MWh storage system, with zero degradation in the first five years of use.

Turkish solar module manufacturer begins production in Texas Elin has an agreement with key U.S. distributors and will begin with 1 GW annual production, intending to increase to 2 GW within 18 months, the company reports.

Germany gets the spotlight at RE+ 2024 The renewable energy conference, RE+ 2024, taking place in September in Anaheim, California, will showcase German clean energy companies in the Spotlight Country Pavilion.

U.S. median residential solar price is $2.80 per watt, payback period 8 years EnergySage marketplace data from the second half of 2023 shows moderate declines in cost for solar and energy storage.

Construction starts at solar microgrid in Northern California Tribal community The microgrid will add 5 MW of solar and 15 MWh of long-duration energy storage and is funded by a state grant.