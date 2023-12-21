Sunrise brief: Enphase to lay off 10% of workforce

Also on the rise: Longi announces 27.09% efficiency for heterojunction back contact solar cell. Two New York landfill solar projects become operational. And more.

Enphase to lay off 10% of workforce The company is also shutting down contract manufacturing in the U.S. and Romania.

Indiana solar project moves forward with tax equity deal  Lightsource bp closes $85 million tax equity deal for 188 MW Honeysuckle Solar project, scheduled to come online in early 2024.

Longi announces 27.09% efficiency for heterojunction back contact solar cell  Longi has announced the achievement of 27.09% efficiency for its heterojunction back contact (HBC) solar cell, a result that has been confirmed by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH).

People on the move: Tigo, NextEra, Origami Solar and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Researchers discover new factor in perovskite solar cell stability Georgia Tech researchers discovered that isolated water or oxygen exposure does not degrade cells, and it is rather the interplay of the molecules that cause rapid degradation.

Two New York landfill solar projects become operational Catalyze announced that two solar projects in Lancaster, New York commenced operation, one of which serves Finger Lakes Health through a community solar agreement.

 

