Sunrise brief: Enphase to lay off 10% of workforce

Enphase to lay off 10% of workforce The company is also shutting down contract manufacturing in the U.S. and Romania.

Longi announces 27.09% efficiency for heterojunction back contact solar cell Longi has announced the achievement of 27.09% efficiency for its heterojunction back contact (HBC) solar cell, a result that has been confirmed by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH).

People on the move: Tigo, NextEra, Origami Solar and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Researchers discover new factor in perovskite solar cell stability Georgia Tech researchers discovered that isolated water or oxygen exposure does not degrade cells, and it is rather the interplay of the molecules that cause rapid degradation.